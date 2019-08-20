FLOWER POWER: Thousands of Sunflowers

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — This field in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin is filled with about 500,000 sunflowers! The flowers are only planted in this field about every six years.

The sunflower field is drawing many who want to capture that perfect photo for social media. Most people who visit the site say they have never seen so many flowers in one place. The farmer even created a spot for people to take sunflower selfies.

The scene is breathtaking but will end soon as cooler weather moves in and the nation heads into the fall season.