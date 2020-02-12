Fiala has goal, 2 assists, as Wild beat Golden Knights 4-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala kept up his recent surge for Minnesota with a goal and two assists, and the Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0.

The Wild matched their season high with three power-play scores, by Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise. The Wild have an NHL-leading 15 power-play goals in 33 opportunities over their last 11 games.

Parise has six during that span, also the most in the league. Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for his third shutout of the season for Minnesota.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled after making 16 saves through two periods.