CINCINNATI, Ohio — Harriet the red panda was feeling pretty playful when workers tried to clean her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend. She seemed to have a lot of fun playing with the garbage bag and trash can.

Red pandas are also sometimes called fire foxes, cloud bears or Himalayan raccoons. They are great climbers and amazing jumpers. Something they can jump distances up to five feet. Hair on the bottom of their feet keeps them from slipping from tree branches.