Ed Sheeran inspired ketchup bottle

Ed Sheeran and Heinz have teamed up to release 150 special edition ketchup bottles to raise money for charity. The singer commemorated his love of the tomato condiment with a tattoo of the Heinz Ketchup label on his left forearm a few years ago.

The singer designed a bottle that features some of the pop star’s tattoo, including the Heinz tattoo. The two charities Sheeran is raising money for are East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices or the international hunger relief organization Rise Against Hunger.