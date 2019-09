SOUTH KOREA — This video from a car’s rear-view camera captured a massive fire ball from an oil tanker fire at a port in South Korea on Saturday. Authorities said 18 people were injured.

The explosion started an oil fire on the tanker in the Ulsan port. There were 25 people on the tanker. The fire then spread to a nearby ship carrying 21 people. The injured included 12 sailors and six rescuers who suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.