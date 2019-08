TOKYO — A car, that looks more like a drone, took flight this week in Japan.

It’s a prototype made by a Tokyo based company. The vehicle is unmanned and battery-operated and hovered about 10 feet above the ground inside a cage.

“We at NEC believe that a revolution of travel centered on flying cars will occur,” Norihiko Ishiguro, vice president of the global technology company, told the Associated Press. “When that time comes, we want to provide technology and services as a management base.”