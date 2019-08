They are as cute as they could possibly be. The triplet Rock Hyraz pups were born on July 18 at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England. There are two girls and one boy.

The small mammals usually live in rocky terrain and are found in colonies of between two and 26 individuals across Africa and the Arabian Pennisula. Hyrax, which are also called rock rabbits, are great rock climbers.

The animals have a special eyelid to protect them from the sun and dust.