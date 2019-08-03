2 people dead in a home near Grand Teton Drive and Shaumber Road.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Police are investigating two bodies found in a northwest valley home that resulted from a shooting.

Metro Police say the incident occurred after 9 p.m. on the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way.

Officers responded to the area after residents reported hearing gunshots inside a home, two bodies were found inside.

The two victims are late teens, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

