VIDEO: Cats on the catwalk

NEW YORK — Some furry feline fashionistas strutted their stuff on a New York City catwalk.

The 2019 Algonquin Hotel Cat Fashion Show is an annual event and fundraiser to help get cats adopted. Cats and kittens are available after the event for adoption.

The 1902 hotel is used because it has provided a home to stray cats since the 1920s. It’s on its 12th cat, Hamlet, who has lived at the hotel since 2017.

This year’s theme was “It’s a Small World” and cats dressed to represent different countries.