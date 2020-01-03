VIDEO: Car drives off California cliff

A car plunged off of a California cliff and the shocking moment was caught on camera.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released this video Wednesday. It was apparently taken that same day along Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach.

It shows a dark SUV speeding along the shoulder before the vehicle drives off of the cliff. The SUV does not appear to even slow down. Instead the car goes airborne momentarily before it disappears from the frame.

The base of the cliff has water that reaches up to 40 feet deep. Search crews went looking for the car and the driver. They have only found tire tracks and car parts.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.