KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A bear family found itself in a predicament when one of the cubs got trapped in a dumpster at a California motel. Deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office were called to help out.

The young bear was crying for help and the mother and other cub were noticeably nervous about the situation. A deputy solved the dilemma by putting a ladder in the dumpster allowing the youngster to climb out and be reunited with his family.