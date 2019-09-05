VIDEO: An electrical wire lights up in downtown Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hurricane Dorian’s path made her way into the Carolinas Thursday. Strong winds, rain and rising tides were reported this morning while threats of a dangerous storm surge kept the community on alert.

The moment when the winds broke an electrical wire causing an explosion in downtown Charleston was captured on video; it was reported that the blast was heard from blocks away.

Although the area is not expected to take a direct hit, officials warned of the potential for heavy flooding in Charleston, South Carolina where streets are already seeing the impact of heavy rain and winds.

Many residents were evacuated from the Carolinas and Virginia and although some were heeding the warnings others are prepared to brave the storm’s path.