Victory Martial Arts giving parents new activity for kids, place to socialize

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With capacity limits now up to 50% and parents looking for new activities for their children, Victory Martial Arts says more kids are looking to learn martial arts.

According to Victory Martial Arts, interest in karate has also increased due to the popularity of the “Cobra Kai” television series.

Victory Martial Arts says it is offering a safe place for parents who want their kids to experience healthy social activities. 8NewsNow’s Henry Takai spoke to Dave chambers, Victory Martial Arts Instructor with the latest on this story.