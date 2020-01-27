Victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash include young athletes, mothers and a coach

(CNN) — More is being learned about the victims of a helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Sunday.

“I am still in disbelief and shock,” said Desiree Engle, a fan.

“Today is one of the saddest days of my lifetime. It seems like a bad dream,” said Dwyane Wade, former NBA player.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna perished along with seven others when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in the mountains outside Los Angeles.

Also killed in the crash, Orange Coast College baseball Coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa, Altobelli’s brother says.

And according to her husband’s Facebook page, Christina Mauser.

Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester were killed in the crash as well. the pilot has not been named.

“We’re doing everything we can to confirm identifications and give closure to the families involved,” said Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The group was traveling to the girls’ basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California at the Mamba Sports Academy.