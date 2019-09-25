Victim in Sunday’s Tesla crash identified as Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who died in a Sunday morning crash after a Tesla hit her SUV on West Cheyenne Avenue has been identified as Robin Louise Shafer of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified Shafer, 62, of Las Vegas, three days after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested Gabriel Haas at the crash scene. The collision sent car parts flying, and the Tesla veered off the road, hitting four pedestrians.

Gabriel Haas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The driver of the Honda CRV that Shafer was in, Carl Shafer, 70, is in critical condition.

Haas, 32, faces 10 counts of reckless driving and DUI. Police said the Tesla was speeding and ran a red light, causing the deadly Sunday crash. The accident at West Cheyenne Avenue and Soft Breezes Drive was in an area where people frequently speed, residents said.