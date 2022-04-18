LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— North Las Vegas police are still investigating a shooting at a house party over the weekend.



The incident happened near lone mountain and Simmons late Saturday night after an argument led to gunfire. Two adults and two children were hurt. One of those victims is known to be a McDonald’s All-American basketball player.

Aaliyah Gayles is a 5-star recruit, those who know her on a personal level describe her as a sweet girl, with a big heart and a lot of love for basketball.

Marq Mosley is the vice president of ball dawgs a local media company that showcases basketball talent and has known Gayles for 4 years. “This nonsense of violence should not be happening in our community or anywhere in the world,” says Mosley, “it’s a blessing she’s still here.”

As of Monday, Gayles had 3 surgeries but is expected to recover from her injuries.

A Gofundme has been created to help with medical expenses and can be accessed here.