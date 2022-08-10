LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vice President Kamala Harris visited Las Vegas on Wednesday and was given a back-of-the-house tour from the Culinary Union at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Vice President Harris met with Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, Ted Papageorge, and President of the Culinary Union, Diana Valles, before touring the bakery shop at the MGM Grand with Congressman Steven Horsford and Culinary Union members Angelica Santana and Dion Savage.

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the Culinary Union at MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel and Casino (Credit: Culinary Union)

“We were pleased to welcome the Vice President of the United States. We invited her to meet with hospitality workers and we are so glad that she came,” said Pappageorge.

Pappageorge said that they had conversations about the high IRS Tip Allocation Rate and the taxes that are imposed on working families. They also talked about housing and rent profiteering that is happening throughout the country and especially in Nevada.

“We asked the Vice President Kamala Harris to stand with us and take on these issues that working families are facing,” Pappageorge said.

“It was a dream come true to meet Vice President Kamala Harris!” said Santana “I was able to share my story with the Vice President and I’m so thankful to have her fighting for our families every day. I am originally from the Dominican Republic and moved to Las Vegas in the early 90s looking for a better life for my family. I was unjustly fired in 2015, but my union helped me get my job back, so I promised myself that when I got my job back I would volunteer and help my coworkers fight for their rights and today I am a proud shop steward.”

Harris came to Las Vegas to deliver remarks at the 2022 Constitutional Convention of the United Steelworkers. She also met with Nevada state legislators to discuss the fight for reproductive rights.