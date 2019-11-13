Veterans Voices: Local teacher is still serving and making a difference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas educator is going beyond the textbooks. She served in the Navy and was honored for rescuing two boys who were swept out to sea. I say down with her to find how her service has shaped her teaching.

Tiffany Aab is a 4th-grade teacher at Legacy Traditional School. Her lessons are fun and her passion to serve others is why she became an educator.

Before the classroom, Tiffany served in the Navy. She joined at 18 and spent most of her time as an aviation machinist mate responsible for fixing the engines of helicopters and of F-18 planes.

She was deployed all around the world, one day, while off-duty in Guam, she performed a quick-thinking act of service.

“I was sitting in a lawn chair right on the ocean and there was this commotion. I saw this bright orange bleached hair that was ahead just kind of bobbing. I was like oh my gosh there’s another boy,” said Tiffany Aab.

Two boys had been playing on the reef when one of them fell. Aab and her friend quickly reacted and swam out to find them. She grabbed the boy and all four made it back to the reef, but they had a difficult time holding on.

“We were getting pummeled into the reef. I was able to dive down and just push him up in order for him to survive and get out,” added Aab.

They all made it and Tiffany later received the Navy Commendation Medal for acts of heroism.

This year, the school recognized Mrs. Aab for her service.

“I always feel that need to give back, like why am I here? what is the purpose if I’m not making this place a better place,” added Aab.

She’s been teaching for 10 years. Along with lessons, she teaches her students about the flag and what it means to serve.

“I talk about the friends I’ve lost,” added Aab.

It’s another way she’s still serving and making a difference, one student at a time.

“I believe it is my duty to give back to my community, that’s what makes me whole,” said Tiffany Aab, Navy Veteran.