LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now produces community news special to highlight and honor the Valley’s Veterans. The half-hour special aired on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 6:30pm on KLAS Ch. 8.

The show was hosted by 8 News Now’s Alex Backus and John Langeler. The show profiles local veterans. The special in its entirety is uploaded here on the 8newsnow.com, Veterans Voices page.