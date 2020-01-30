Veteran’s body went unclaimed, 500 show up to his funeral

ELGIN, Ill. (CNN) — The line into the funeral home went outside the door and snaked down the sidewalk. Around 500 mourners showed up to a funeral. None of them ever met John James Murphy.

Most of them came after learning he was a veteran who seemingly died alone last December at the age of 71.

Funeral home owner Dan Symonds, a veteran who served six tours, was determined to make sure Murphy was honored and remembered for his service. Many of the the mourners responded to social media a story about the so-called unclaimed veteran’s funeral in the newspaper.