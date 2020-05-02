Venetian Resort to provide thousands of meals to homeless for 2 weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort and Las Vegas Sands have partnered with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to provide 1,000 boxed meals to Las Vegas-area homeless every day, from May 1 through the 14.

Venetian says the thousands of boxed meals will be used by the nonprofit for homeless outreach while its dining facility is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each boxed meal includes a “Message of LOVE,” a note that shares words of encouragement submitted online by Venetian Team Members, and others from around the world.

Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

In addition, each box will be distributed with a hygiene kit that contains body wash and lotion from the Venetian.

The boxed meals are prepared daily by the resort culinary team, led by Chef Olivier Dubreuil, Venetian Resort vice president of culinary operations.

If you would like to donate or help Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, CLICK HERE.