Vegas USL team unveils name

Las Vegas is world renowned for the flashing lights of the Strip. The city’s new professional soccer team will try to capitalize on that fame with its name: Las Vegas Lights FC (football club).

The name was unveiled early Tuesday morning in a jazzy ceremony on the vaulted canopy of the Fremont Street Experience. Las Vegas Soccer founder Brett Lashbrook said more than 10,000 votes were cast by fans.

The five other names up for vote were Las Vegas FC, Las Vegas Action, Viva Vegas, Club Vegas, and Las Vegas Silver.

“This soccer team is for the people, by the people, of the people,” said Lashbrook, looking positively giddy as he discussed the team’s outreach to Las Vegas soccer fans. “The people helped suggest the team name, they helped pick the team name, and now we want people to help design the logo.”

Ideas and concepts can be submitted at LasVegasLightsFC.com now through Tuesday, September 8th. The club’s website says users should give ideas for shields, badges, wordmarks, fonts, symbols, and colors. You can submit a rough draft rendering and the team will refine the winning designs.

The Las Vegas City Council approved a lease agreement in July allowing the team to play at Cashman Field starting in March. The Las Vegas Lights will become the USL’s 33rd soccer team. The league also has teams in Los Angeles, Fresno, Sacramento, Reno, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, and other markets.

Lashbrook has said in the past he believes landing a USL team is a potential stepping stone toward Las Vegas securing a Major League Soccer team in the future.