Vegas man pleads not guilty to federal charge in synagogue, LGBTQ plot case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty-three-year-old Conor Climo pleaded not guilty to a federal firearm charge in federal court Wednesday. Climo is accused of plotting an attack against a synagogue, a bar that caters to LGBTQ customers and a McDonald’s location in Las Vegas.

Climo was accused of possession of unregistered destructive devices found at his home after he was arrested on Aug. 8.

According to a criminal complaint, the 23-year-old was communicating with individuals who identified with a white supremacist extremist organization using the National Socialist Movement to promote their ideology. Members believe in the superiority of the white race and have a common goal of challenging the established laws, social order, and government via terrorism and other violent acts. The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

The complaint alleged that during encrypted online conversations throughout 2019, Climo would regularly use derogatory racial, anti-Semitic, and homosexual slurs. He discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov Cocktails and improvised explosive devices.

The criminal complaint also described that items seized by law enforcement during the execution of an Aug. 8, 2019 search warrant, including a notebook with several hand-drawn schematics for a potential Las Vegas-area attack.

The notebook contained drawings of timed explosive devises. Furthermore, Climo claimed to have tried to recruit a homeless individual for pre-attack surveillance against at least one Las Vegas synagogue and other targets. His recruitment attempts proved fruitless.