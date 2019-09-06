Vegas hotel-casino plans to make outdoor pool a domed venue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hotel-casino says it’s going to turn “dayclub” partying into a year-round activity by enclosing one of its swimming pools and surrounding cabanas with a frame and transparent panels.

The Palms Casino Resort is dubbing the climate-controlled structure the “KAOS Dome” to tie it with its KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub venue.

Palms spokesman Alex Acuna says the 70-foot high structure will also enclose the 60-foot “Demon with Bowl” sculpture by Damien Hirst and offer poolside multi-use reception space.

The hotel says the pool area will close Sept. 15 for construction, with plans to reopen Oct. 31 for a “Demon Dome” Halloween party featuring rapper and entertainer Cardi B.

The Palms is a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip. It is owned by Station Casinos.

