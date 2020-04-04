Vegas Golden Knights donate $1 million to state’s COVID-19 task force

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and team owner Bill Foley donated $1 million to Nevada’s COVID-19 task force.

The funds will go toward the purchase of items that have been a major focal point of the pandemic: personal protective equipment, or PPE. They will also support other initiatives spearheaded by the task force.

“We are all in this fight together. We are beyond grateful for the tireless, courage and compassion that the entire medical community has demonstrated during these challenging times,” the Golden Knights said in a press release. “These contributions will especially support those medical workers on the front lines battling the pandemic here in Nevada. They are true everyday heroes. And just like they support us, we want to support them.”