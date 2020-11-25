Vegas Golden Knights release details on ‘Gold Friday’ specials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday, more details and information on its ‘Gold Friday’ retail information and specials for Friday, Nov. 27, which is also known nationally as Black Friday. Golden Knights fans will be able to purchase items at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

The Henderson Silver Knights will host ‘Silver Saturday’ at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Arsenal and The Armory will both be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, while The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson will be open with the same hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Each of the three official team stores are currently operating with a limited capacity to ensure safe social distancing.

The Arsenal at City National Arena

A varied amount of hidden Golden Tickets will be included for fans that purchase an exclusive Treasure Chest or a pair of metallic gold adidas Ultraboost shoes. Treasure Chests will include the team’s gold third jersey, customization and a limited-edition gold coin. Fans that receive a Golden Ticket with their purchase of a Treasure Chest or pair of Ultraboost shoes will automatically win a signed or game-used item.

Big Red™, a jumbo slot machine provided by local gaming supplier AGS, a Vegas Golden Knights corporate partner, will be at the entrance of the store on Gold Friday. All fans over the age of 21 are able to take a spin on the game prior to entering the store and everyone can win a prize, including team jerseys, bobbleheads and more.

The store will debut an all-new family game section, as well as holiday items and ornaments.

Chance and members of the VGK Cast will be at The Arsenal to greet shoppers as well as team broadcasters Gary Lawless and Daren Millard.

Shoppers will be able to preorder the team’s Reverse Retro jersey while shopping in the store.

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena

The Armory will unveil new items on Friday to celebrate both the holiday season and the upcoming NHL season.

Golden Knights broadcaster Stormy Buonantony will greet shoppers at The Armory for Gold Friday.

Shoppers will be able to preorder the team’s Reverse Retro jersey while shopping in the store.

The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson

Silver Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The first 100 purchases made at The Livery on Saturday will win a Silver Knights puck signed by Head Coach Manny Viveiros.

New Silver Knights and holiday items will debut at The Livery on Silver Saturday and throughout the month of December.

Golden Knights broadcaster Shane Hnidy will be at the store to greet shoppers.

Online