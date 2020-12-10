Vegas Chamber gets new leader in Gina Bongiovi

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber has a new leader following a virtual Installationa & State of the Chamber event on Thursday. Gina Bongiovi takes over for Tom Burns at the helm of an organization that provides a voice for Las Vegas business.

Bongiovi, founder and Managing Partner of the Bongiovi Law Firm, addressed the chamber in a prepared speech that demonstrates her experience with building in a tough environment. Her law firm opened in 2008 as the Great Recession sunk the Las Vegas housing market and laid out a daunting path for business.

“We need the Vegas Chamber more than ever,” she said. “We need information, resources. To come together to get our economy back on track. Repair the damage that COVID has done to our businesses. Heal our community. And to innovate, create, and together build the next great era of our city.”

She addressed the current restriction that have businesses operating at 25 percent of capacity , calling the model “not sustainable.”

“First and foremost, we need to reopen our businesses,” Bongiovi said. “I want to make clear that I believe all businesses are essential – they are essential to the people who own and operate them. They are certainly essential to the employees who depend upon them for a paycheck. And they are essential to rebuilding a vibrant economy.”

Bongiovi takes leadership of the Chamber as it celebrates its 110th year.

She is joined by the Chamber’s 2021 Executive Committee:

Tom Burns , Immediate Past Chair, president of Cragin & Pike

, Immediate Past Chair, president of Cragin & Pike Hugh Anderson , Chairman — Government Affairs, Managing Director, Partner, HighTower Las Vegas

, Chairman — Government Affairs, Managing Director, Partner, HighTower Las Vegas Michael Bolognini , Vice President & Las Vegas Market Leader, Cox Communications

, Vice President & Las Vegas Market Leader, Cox Communications Alex Dixon , Chair-Elect, President West Region, PureStar

, Chair-Elect, President West Region, PureStar Betsy Fretwell , Senior Vice President, Switch

, Senior Vice President, Switch John Guedry , Division Chief executive Officer, Bank of Nevada

, Division Chief executive Officer, Bank of Nevada Lisa Howfield , Vice President and General Manager, KLAS-TV 8NewsNow/CBS Las Vegas

, Vice President and General Manager, KLAS-TV 8NewsNow/CBS Las Vegas Lori Nelson-Kraft , Senior Vice President of Communications & Government Affaris, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

, Senior Vice President of Communications & Government Affaris, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Ellen Schulhofer , Las Vegas Office Managing Partner, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

, Las Vegas Office Managing Partner, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP Terry Shirey , President & Chief Executive Officer, Nevada State Bank

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nevada State Bank Chris Wilcox , Vice Chair of Finance & Audit, Partner, Eide Baily, LLP

, Vice Chair of Finance & Audit, Partner, Eide Baily, LLP Ryan A. Woodward, CFO, National Technical Institute

“While the current economic climate is daunting, we will get through it if we work together to support each other, renew our commitment to the community, and protect the entrepreneurial environment that has always fueled Las Vegas. This is the formula that has gotten us through tough times before, and it won’t fail us now,” Bongiovi said.

Bongiovi also emphasized the need for Las Vegans to buy locally produced goods and support small business.

“I begin my term as Chair of the Vegas Chamber Board of Trustees with deep gratitude, mild disbelief that I am entering this role, and profound optimism for the year to come,” she said. “I want to thank Tom Burns for his guidance, along with the entire Board of Trustees, our steadfast President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, and all of our Chamber members for placing your trust in me.”