VASNHS transitions to new web-based travel reimbursement system for Veterans and beneficiaries

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System, also known as BTSSS, allows users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims at any time via Access VA, which is a secure single sign-in web-based portal for multiple VA applications.

“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process making it easier for users,” said William Caron, VASNHS Executive Director. “BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”

BTSSS has many advantages. Take a look at the list below:

• Reduces the need for completing hard copy claim submissions in-person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method.

• Provides an easy to use web-based application that allows users to enter their claims over the internet via AccessVA.

• Ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features

• Authenticates the Veteran or beneficiary by VA PIV card or thru a DS Logon Level 2 account.

Since BTSSS is now live, the use of travel claim kiosks will be discontinued. However, VASNHS will still accept in-person and hard-copy claim submissions.

For information on eligibility for travel pay, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site or here.