Live Now
Elizabeth Warren continues on campaign trail and pushing for ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ in town hall

Vandals cover Plymouth Rock in red graffiti

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a vandalism spree that left the famous Plymouth Rock covered in graffiti. Town officials say workers had removed the red spray paint covering the rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts, by late Monday morning.

Police say vandals also targeted a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument To The Forefathers.

It was not immediately clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration. No arrests had been made Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories