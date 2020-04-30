Valley Health System Hospitals to resume elective surgeries on May 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hospitals of The Valley Health System announced they are preparing to perform certain elective surgeries after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced he is allowing resumption of surgeries beginning May 4, 2020.

The surgery departments of Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals are working with physician offices to accommodate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19, or that may have recently become a health priority.

The Valley Health System’s Regional Vice President, Karla Perez said that the hospitals are ready to perform some elective surgeries while following safety protocols that include:

Screening temperature checks

Health screening questions at entry points before being allowed entrance to the hospital

Deep cleaning and disinfection

Suspended Visitation

Practicing appropriate social distancing

“Our enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols also include the use of UV light sterilization, as a further method of disinfection,” said Perez.

Patients are encouraged to contact their surgeon or physician for more information.