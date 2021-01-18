Vaccine Information: When and where you can receive your COVID-19 shot

NOTE: This story will be updated as new information about the vaccine in Southern Nevada is released.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of thousands of Nevadans are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
On March 17, Governor Steve Sisolak announced all Nevadans 16 and older with underlying health conditions will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22. All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5.
On Jan. 11, Governor Sisolak and his team of health officials announced changes to the state’s vaccine playbook, which clarifies priorities for vaccinating specific groups of people.
Instead of “tiers,” the distribution method is outlined in two “lanes” in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and the “frontline/essential workforce” lane. When you get the vaccine depends on which lane you are in.
Groups currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination (as of March 22, 2021):
**Please click the group you are in to register for the vaccine**
- Health Care Workforce (previously Tier One) including personnel who work in:
- Hospitals
- Long term care (includes residents)
- Laboratories
- Diagnostic imaging
- Pharmacies
- Medical/dental services
- First responders (EMT/paramedics)
- Seniors 65+
- Public Safety & Security
- Nevada Department of Corrections staff
- Law enforcement, public safety and national security
- State and local emergency operations managers/staff
- Frontline Community Support
- Education (Pre-K & K-12) and childcare — public/private/charter school settings
- Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) frontline educators, staff and students
- Community support frontline staff (i.e. frontline workers who support food, shelter, court/legal and social services, and other necessities of life for needy groups and individuals)
- Continuity of Governance (state and local)
- Essential public transportation
- Remaining essential public health workforce
- Mortuary services
- Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics
- Agriculture and food processing
- End-to-end essential goods supply chain (manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items)
- Utilities and communications infrastructure
- Nevada Department of Transportation and local emergency road personnel
- Frontline airport operations
- Other essential transportation
- Frontline Commerce & Service Industries
- Food Service & Hospitality Only
- Other subgroups in this category are not yet eligible
- Nevadans 55-64 years with underlying health conditions
- Those eligible can schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies throughout the state (scroll down to see a list of pharmacies offering the vaccine to this group)
- Nevadans 16-64 with underlying conditions, individuals with disabilities, and individuals who are experiencing homelessness can schedule a vaccine appointment starting March 22.
- Note: The State of Nevada is partnering with retail pharmacies to provide vaccine to people in this group. Visit www.NVCovidFighter.org for more information on scheduling appointments.
- Nevadans 16 years and older can schedule a vaccine starting April 5
NOTE: Furloughed, unemployed Nevadans within eligible occupational groups CAN get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Health District announced March 12 that people who were furloughed or laid off and are re-entering the workforce or seeking employment ARE eligible to be vaccinated IF they are in one of the above mentioned eligible occupational groups. These individuals should bring documentation of their current or previous employment to their vaccine appointment.
Click HERE for more information on vaccination registration. The SNHD website allows you to book an appointment seven days in advance. Everyone is encouraged to check back for appointment availability.
For more information on prioritization and eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination, you can review the Nevada COVID-19 Playbook V3.
Vaccine Call Center
Nevada has set up a call center to help those with questions about the vaccine and vaccination process. The number is: 1-800-401-0946. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vaccination Sites
(Scroll down for pharmacy vaccination details)
- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas (UMC is operating this site)
- LOCATION: Brahms Ballroom, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd
- OPERATING: Monday through Friday
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality
- Click here to make an appointment
2. Las Vegas Convention Center (Southern Nevada Health District)
- First and second doses will be administered at the convention center
- LOCATION: C-1 area of Central Hall (dedicated parking in the Silver Lot off Paradise Rd and Convention Center Dr)
- OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality
- Click here to make an appointment
- LOCATION: 850 Las Vegas Boulevard, Exhibit Hall B
- OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday until 6 p.m.
- First and second dose appointments are being accepted
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality
- Click here to make an appointment
4. Southern Nevada Health District
- LOCATION: 280 South Decatur Boulevard
- OPERATING: Monday through Friday starting at 7 a.m.
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+ / People in eligible groups who have mobility issues
- Click here to make an appointment
5. University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- LOCATION: Main campus Student Union
- OPERATING: Monday – Friday
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality
- Click here to make an appointment
6. Henderson Family Health Center
- LOCATION: 98 East Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson
- If you have received a confirmed appointment time via text and/or email and need to cancel, please call (800) 787-2568.
- Click here to make an appointment
7. Heritage Park Senior Facility
- LOCATION: 300 South Racetrack Road, Henderson
- OPERATING: Monday – Friday
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality
- Click here to make an appointment
8. CSN North Las Vegas Campus (Starting Monday, March 22)
- LOCATION: Tyrone Thompson Student Union, south end of campus (3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.)
- Administering first and second doses by appointment only
- Click here to make an appointment, or call 1-800-401-0946
- NOTE: This site replaces Canyon Springs High School which closed March 19
9. North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
- LOCATION: 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas
- OPERATING: Monday – Friday
- ELIGIBLE: All Veterans (no age restrictions)
- CALL (702) 791-9185 to make an appointment
10. Boulder City (Vaccinations available beginning Jan. 25)
- LOCATIONS: Elaine K. Smith Building (700 Wyoming), Boulder City Hospital (901 Adams Blvd)
- OPERATING: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality / Educators
- MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: Call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at (702) 293-9256 Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make an appointment. Those without an appointment will be refused. You must talk to a person to schedule.
- Click HERE for more information on vaccinations in Boulder City
11. Nye County: The county’s COVID-19 update website says Nye County is still in tier 1, which includes healthcare workers and first responders. Nye County residents 65 and older are encouraged to make an online appointment at this link for Smith’s or at this link for Walgreens.
12. Laughlin
- CALL (702) 298-2214 to be added to the waiting list
13. Rising Star Hotel & Fieldhouse (Mesquite)
- LOCATION: 333 North Sandhill Boulevard, Mesquite
- OPERATING: Wednesday – Friday
- Click here to make and appointment; link contains more information on eligibility
14. Nevada Pharmacies offering vaccine to individuals aged 55-64 years with underlying health conditions
- Albertsons/Vons/Safeway: Click HERE to make an appointment
- CVS: Click HERE to make an appointment
- Smith’s: Click HERE to make an appointment
- Walgreens: Click HERE to make an appointment
- Walmart/Sam’s Club: Click HERE to make an appointment
15. Henderson Sun City Anthem Community Center (Opens March 30)
- Appointments required (800 vaccinations daily)
- First dose appointments from March 30 – April 2 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Second dose appointment will be made during first dose visit
- Click here to make appointment
- You can also call City of Henderson information hotline Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at (702) 267-4636 to make an appointment.
Second Dose Vaccination Site
The Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center are the Southern Nevada Health District’s COVID-19 second dose sites.
Appointments are relegated to individuals who received their first dose at a health district clinic, including Western High School, Cashman Center or SNHD’s main public health center.
The health district says it will notify those eligible with the contact information it has on file.
Las Vegas Convention Center:
- Click here to make appointment
- LOCATION: C-1 area of Central Hall (dedicated parking in the Silver Lot off Paradise Rd and Convention Center Dr)
- OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday until 5:30 p.m.
Cashman Center:
- Click here to make an appointment
- LOCATION: 850 Las Vegas Boulevard
- OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday until 6 p.m.
The SNHD’s Moderna vaccines were first administered the week of Jan. 4 and Pfizer’s the week of Jan. 18. The second dose may be administered after 28 days for Moderna, and 21 days for Pfizer. The health district recommends getting the second dose as close to the above intervals as possible, but you can receive it up until six weeks after.
What to bring to your vaccine appointment
Every individual eligible to receive the vaccine must make an appointment. Appointments may be limited. More dates and times are being added, and everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it, the health district notes on its website.
Proof of employment as well as a photo ID and proof of residency should be brought to your appointment, SNHD states on its website.
RTC routes to vaccination sites
Seniors who might need a vaccine but don’t have transportation can use the the RTC bus system, or if they need special assistance, the RTC’s paratransit system.
CLICK HERE to see the current list of vaccination clinic sites with designated service routes.
‘General Population’ Lane
Nevadans 16 years and older can schedule a vaccine starting April 5
President Joe Biden has directed all states, territories and tribes to make all American adults eligible for the vaccines by at least May 1.
Nevada will be beating the deadline with a few weeks to spare.
Governor Steve Sisolak announced March 17, 2021, a year after the state closed nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the virus, that all Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5.