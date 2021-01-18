Vaccine Information: When and where you can receive your COVID-19 shot

NOTE: This story will be updated as new information about the vaccine in Southern Nevada is released.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of thousands of Nevadans are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On March 17, Governor Steve Sisolak announced all Nevadans 16 and older with underlying health conditions will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22. All Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5.

On Jan. 11, Governor Sisolak and his team of health officials announced changes to the state’s vaccine playbook, which clarifies priorities for vaccinating specific groups of people.

Instead of “tiers,” the distribution method is outlined in two “lanes” in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and the “frontline/essential workforce” lane. When you get the vaccine depends on which lane you are in.

Groups currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination (as of March 22, 2021):

**Please click the group you are in to register for the vaccine**

NOTE: Furloughed, unemployed Nevadans within eligible occupational groups CAN get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Health District announced March 12 that people who were furloughed or laid off and are re-entering the workforce or seeking employment ARE eligible to be vaccinated IF they are in one of the above mentioned eligible occupational groups. These individuals should bring documentation of their current or previous employment to their vaccine appointment.

Click HERE for more information on vaccination registration. The SNHD website allows you to book an appointment seven days in advance. Everyone is encouraged to check back for appointment availability.

For more information on prioritization and eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination, you can review the Nevada COVID-19 Playbook V3.

Vaccine Call Center

Nevada has set up a call center to help those with questions about the vaccine and vaccination process. The number is: 1-800-401-0946. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccination Sites

(Scroll down for pharmacy vaccination details)

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas (UMC is operating this site)

LOCATION: Brahms Ballroom, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd

OPERATING: Monday through Friday

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality

Click here to make an appointment

2. Las Vegas Convention Center (Southern Nevada Health District)

First and second doses will be administered at the convention center

will be administered at the convention center LOCATION: C-1 area of Central Hall (dedicated parking in the Silver Lot off Paradise Rd and Convention Center Dr)

OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality

Click here to make an appointment

3. Cashman Center

LOCATION: 850 Las Vegas Boulevard, Exhibit Hall B

OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday until 6 p.m.

First and second dose appointments are being accepted

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality

Click here to make an appointment

4. Southern Nevada Health District

LOCATION: 280 South Decatur Boulevard

OPERATING: Monday through Friday starting at 7 a.m.

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+ / People in eligible groups who have mobility issues

Click here to make an appointment

5. University of Nevada, Las Vegas

LOCATION: Main campus Student Union

OPERATING: Monday – Friday

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality

Click here to make an appointment

6. Henderson Family Health Center

LOCATION: 98 East Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson

If you have received a confirmed appointment time via text and/or email and need to cancel, please call (800) 787-2568.

Click here to make an appointment

7. Heritage Park Senior Facility

LOCATION: 300 South Racetrack Road, Henderson

OPERATING: Monday – Friday

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality

Click here to make an appointment

8. CSN North Las Vegas Campus (Starting Monday, March 22)

LOCATION: Tyrone Thompson Student Union, south end of campus (3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.)

Administering first and second doses by appointment only

Click here to make an appointment, or call 1-800-401-0946

NOTE: This site replaces Canyon Springs High School which closed March 19

9. North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

LOCATION: 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas

OPERATING: Monday – Friday

ELIGIBLE: All Veterans (no age restrictions)

CALL (702) 791-9185 to make an appointment

10. Boulder City (Vaccinations available beginning Jan. 25)

LOCATIONS: Elaine K. Smith Building (700 Wyoming), Boulder City Hospital (901 Adams Blvd)

OPERATING: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

ELIGIBLE: Nevadans 65+, Health Care, Public Safety and Security / Frontline Community Support / Frontline Supply Chain & logistics / Food Service and Hospitality / Educators

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: Call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at (702) 293-9256 Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make an appointment. Those without an appointment will be refused. You must talk to a person to schedule.

Click HERE for more information on vaccinations in Boulder City

11. Nye County: The county’s COVID-19 update website says Nye County is still in tier 1, which includes healthcare workers and first responders. Nye County residents 65 and older are encouraged to make an online appointment at this link for Smith’s or at this link for Walgreens.

12. Laughlin

CALL (702) 298-2214 to be added to the waiting list

13. Rising Star Hotel & Fieldhouse (Mesquite)

LOCATION: 333 North Sandhill Boulevard, Mesquite

OPERATING: Wednesday – Friday

Click here to make and appointment; link contains more information on eligibility

14. Nevada Pharmacies offering vaccine to individuals aged 55-64 years with underlying health conditions

15. Henderson Sun City Anthem Community Center (Opens March 30)

Appointments required (800 vaccinations daily)

First dose appointments from March 30 – April 2 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second dose appointment will be made during first dose visit

Click here to make appointment

You can also call City of Henderson information hotline Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at (702) 267-4636 to make an appointment.

Second Dose Vaccination Site

The Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center are the Southern Nevada Health District’s COVID-19 second dose sites.

Appointments are relegated to individuals who received their first dose at a health district clinic, including Western High School, Cashman Center or SNHD’s main public health center.

The health district says it will notify those eligible with the contact information it has on file.

Las Vegas Convention Center:

Click here to make appointment

LOCATION: C-1 area of Central Hall (dedicated parking in the Silver Lot off Paradise Rd and Convention Center Dr)

OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday until 5:30 p.m.

Cashman Center:

Click here to make an appointment

LOCATION: 850 Las Vegas Boulevard

OPERATING: Tuesday through Saturday until 6 p.m.

The SNHD’s Moderna vaccines were first administered the week of Jan. 4 and Pfizer’s the week of Jan. 18. The second dose may be administered after 28 days for Moderna, and 21 days for Pfizer. The health district recommends getting the second dose as close to the above intervals as possible, but you can receive it up until six weeks after.

What to bring to your vaccine appointment

Every individual eligible to receive the vaccine must make an appointment. Appointments may be limited. More dates and times are being added, and everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it, the health district notes on its website.

Proof of employment as well as a photo ID and proof of residency should be brought to your appointment, SNHD states on its website.

RTC routes to vaccination sites

Seniors who might need a vaccine but don’t have transportation can use the the RTC bus system, or if they need special assistance, the RTC’s paratransit system.

CLICK HERE to see the current list of vaccination clinic sites with designated service routes.

‘General Population’ Lane

Nevadans 16 years and older can schedule a vaccine starting April 5

President Joe Biden has directed all states, territories and tribes to make all American adults eligible for the vaccines by at least May 1.

Nevada will be beating the deadline with a few weeks to spare.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced March 17, 2021, a year after the state closed nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the virus, that all Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5.