Governor Sisolak activates Nevada National Guard
Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Downtown Las Vegas

Utah National Guard called after armed protesters torch car

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Protests are continuing in Salt Lake City despite a curfew issued by the mayor and National Guard troops deployed by Utah’s governor.

Police officials say they are prepared to give people time to leave, but they plan to arrest people who refused to comply.

What started as a peaceful demonstration Saturday against the death of George Floyd turned destructive. A group of people flipped over a police car and lit it on fire. A second car was later set on fire.

Police officials say six people have been arrested and that a police officer was injured after being struck in the head with a baseball bat. 

