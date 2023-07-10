“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEVADA (KLAS) — The United States Postal Service announced Monday the launch of its new shipping offering, USPS Ground Advantage.

USPS Ground Advantage is “a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages,” according to USPS. Some key features of this new offer include:

Packages delivered in 2 to 5 business days across the continental United States.

Free package pickup service at home or in-office.

Business customers can use USPS Ground Advantage return service as a convenient option for customers who need to send items back.

$100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages. Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.

With the product’s launch, USPS is retiring USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground, and USPS First-Class Package Service as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service.

“USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer – for our customers, the industry and USPS. By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market,” said Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO.

Customers can find USPS Ground advantage wherever they ship their packages, including all 34,000 post offices, or on Click-N-Ship.