UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed the cause of death for Ronald Winborne, 53, died from complications of a clavicular fracture, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and Steatohepatitis.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An internal investigation by the Henderson Police Department into whether the use of force by officers led to the death of a 53-year-old man has concluded: “the use of force was justified.”

Ronald Winborne, 53, died on March 27 at St. Rose DeLima Hospital, six days after he was taken into custody by police and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on four charges including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer.

Winborne was arrested on March 21 after police received calls of a man on the road near Greenway Road and Horizon Drive swinging a knife at vehicles.

“Winborne was observed following a victim’s vehicle on foot as they drove in reverse to avoid him,” Boucher said.

Henderson police released a video from the night of Winborne’s arrest. (Warning: Viewers may find some portions of video from police body-worn cameras disturbing)

He added that Winborn ignored commands from officers to drop the weapon and even pointed it toward officers. Winborn was tased and taken into custody. Before being transported to the detention center, Boucher said, Winborne was assessed at the scene by the Henderson Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Boucher said he was assessed a second time by the detention’s medical staff who did refer him to the hospital for further evaluation. Winborne was taken to St. Rose DeLima for an evaluation and returned to the detention center.

On March 27, officers noticed that Winborne’s health appeared to be declining. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital to be evaluated. Later that day, Henderson Police were informed he had died at the hospital.

Boucher said Winborne was medically assessed every time he appeared to have a health issue. The investigation found the use of force by officers at the scene was not excessive.

Boucher said this was the first use of force death for the department in 2023.