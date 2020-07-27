NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLAS) — On July 31 and August 3, Nevada’s law enforcement agencies throughout the state will join forces and cite distracted drivers.

Nevada law clearly states that any use of any handheld electronic device, cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, while driving is illegal, and offenders will be pulled over and cited.

📱🤪 🚗 Use of any handheld electronic device while driving is illegal in Nevada. Distracted driving endangers everyone in the roadway.



On July 31 and August 3 #NLVPD 🚓 will be cracking down on distracted drivers in… https://t.co/dBaHdFM51d — NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 27, 2020

Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, and still, law enforcement continues to spot and cite offenders every day.

The Governors Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety: