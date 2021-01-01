US surpasses 20 million cases of COVID-19

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A medical staff member Tiffany Price adjusts a ventilator circuit on a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,480,000 cases, including over 24,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally. The U.S. has had 346,687 deaths. The CDC expects that number to exceed 400K by the end of January.

California is the hardest-hit state, with the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the U.S. It had served for months as a role model in the fight against COVID-19, but a variety of factors have wiped out California’s past efforts. Cramped housing, travel and Thanksgiving gatherings contributed to the spread, along with the public’s fatigue amid regulations that closed many schools and businesses.

While the New Year brought hopes of new vaccination with the FDA’s emergency approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the US fell short of its 2020 vaccination goal. Operation Warp Speed’s original plan was to have 20 million doses of the vaccine distributed by the end of 2020.