America’s job crisis is over, says one of the nation’s top economists. “We’re basically at full employment,” said San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday. “That’s very good news.” Williams believes the U.S. economy is “back on track,” and the Fed deserves a lot of the credit for the dramatic turnaround. (President Obama […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring jumped in February as employers added 273,000 jobs, evidence that the economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the U.S.

The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low, down from 3.6% in the previous month. The job gain comes from a survey of payrolls in the second week of February, so the healthy gains pre-date the viral outbreak.