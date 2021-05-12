US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal health advisers have endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older.

Kids in some places are already rolling up their sleeves. But much of the nation was waiting for Wednesday’s recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many states will be shipping doses to pediatricians and even to schools.