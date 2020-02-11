US evacuee infected with coronavirus mistakenly released from hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNN) — Health officials say they accidentally let a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus leave a California hospital.

According to officials, the patient was evacuated from China and arrived in the U.S. last week. The patient in question and three others were evaluated in a San Diego hospital. Initial tests found all four did not have the virus, but it was later learned that one of the samples was mislabeled, according to the CDC. The one person did actually test positive.

In the meantime, all four were released, but officials say they were not allowed back into the public. Instead they returned to a 14-day federal quarantine.

That infected patient returned to the hospital and is reportedly doing well.