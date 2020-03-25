US Army moves to online, virtual recruitment

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. Army soldiers hone their long-distance marksmanship skills as they train at Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga. The soldiers are members of the Army’s new Security Force Assistance Brigade. The Army, for the first time, will send soldiers from one of it’s new training brigades to Africa in the coming weeks, expanding the use of the new specialized units as the Pentagon looks at possible troop cuts on the continent. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The U.S. Army has shifted to doing its recruiting by mobile and virtual to limit limit contact between people.

According to the U.S. Army news release, “Recruiters will remain accessible to those interested in a career with the U.S. Army, but they will communicate by text, phone calls, direct messages or video chat rather than face‐to‐face.”

The U.S. Army is actively shipping future soldiers to Basic Combat Training at this time. They are all being prescreened for symptoms and potential exposure to COVID‐19 prior heading off to basic training. Any future soldiers considered to be at high risk for exposure will be rescheduled.