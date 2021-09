LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The southbound lanes of U.S. 95 are closed to traffic as a police investigation is underway at a business at the 7000 block of West Craig Road.

According to Metro Police, they responded to a call of a “person with a knife” and as part of the investigation closed US-95 southbound between Craig and Cheyenne.

Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes as the closure is impacting the Monday commute.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.