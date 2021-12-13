UPS surpasses 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The delivery service company, UPS announced that it has surpassed the one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered mark.

The company made the announcement on Monday and also said it hit the mark with near-perfect on-time delivery.

This news comes just one year after the first vaccine was delivered by UPS.

The company says it wouldn’t have been possible to hit the milestone, without changes on their end, including new tracking technology and utilizing ultra-cold freezers that were donated to them for storage.

UPS went on to thank its employees saying, “UPSers have been essential in the fight against COVID-19, delivering equitable access to critical healthcare services,” said Kate Gutmann, Chief Sales and Solutions Officer and Executive V.P. for UPS Global Healthcare.