NEW: Clark County reports 13 new deaths, 4,208 coronavirus cases statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 13 new deaths in the past 24 hours and 96 new cases of coronavirus, according to data reported Thursday morning.

The total number of deaths in Clark County is now at 163. There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, making that the highest number in a single day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada increased by 127 overnight, exceeding 4,000 cases and bringing the state’s new total to 4,208.

Statewide, at least 30,541 people have tested negative for the virus, and 42,709 tests have been conducted.

The number of people recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. According to SNHD, 61% percent of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

SNHD’s Wednesday report shows 1,963 people in Clark County have recovered from the virus.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2260 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 85 new cases reported Tuesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 366 total cases, up 11.

HENDERSON — 312 total cases, up 4.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 22 cases, unchanged from yesterday. Mesquite has 7 cases, also unchanged. Pahrump reports 23 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Three new deaths reported on Wednesday bring the county’s total to 21, with 710 total cases and 40 people currently hospitalized. The county reports 195 people have recovered. All three new deaths involved men — one in his 70s, one in his 80s and another in his 90s — with underlying medical conditions.

CARSON CITY — The capital city on Wednesday reported its first death of the COVID-19 pandemic. A woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died, and three new cases were reported: Two women in their 30s and one woman in her 50s. And 13 people have recovered, officials say.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man in his 40s tested positive, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases to 17. Seven people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — A man in his 30s became the county’s 20th person to test positive. Five people have recovered, officials say.

MINERAL COUNTY — Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne reports the county’s second positive test for COVID-19. No further details are available. The hospital is awaiting results on 100 additional tests, and 307 tests have been performed so far.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, and now, Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada. Five counties have reported no positive tests to date: Esmeralda, Storey, Pershing, Lander and Eureka.