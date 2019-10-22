UPDATE: Reward for arrest in killings of wild burros now $100,000

MOJAVE DESERT, Calif. (KLAS) — The reward to find the party(ies) responsible for killing the iconic wild burros of California’s Mojave Desert has reached $100,000.

Since May, 46 burro carcasses containing gunshot wounds have been discovered along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Wild horses and burros are protected under federal law. Anyone found guilty of killing, harassing or branding one can face a fine of up to $2,000 and one year in jail.

Among those who have contributed to the reward are the American Wild Horse Campaign and The Platero Project.

The BLM is leading the investigation. Deputy director for policy and programs William Perry Pendley said in a statement in August they will not rest until the responsible parties and arrested and prosecuted. Additional investigating agencies include the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Anyone with information is asked to call the federal WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit WeTip online with any information about the killings.