UPDATE: Parents arrested after child ingests drugs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley couple was arrested earlier this month for endangering their baby while allegedly using drugs. Police say Crystal Girardot and Robert Sorola had the drugs around the baby, the child was able to get a hold of the drugs and take them.

According to the police report, officials say they got a medical call on August 2nd. When they got to the home, Girardot told police that her 11-month old son may have drank water containing meth. Police say Crystal’s older son was also in the home, along with her boyfriend — Sorola — and others.

Girardot reportedly told police she woke up in the morning to find her son crying. Her boyfriend, then poured a bottle of water into a sippy cup and then poured juice into the sippy cup and gave the sippy cup to the baby. Sorola then laid the baby down on the bed between him and Girardot.

Girardot says she then woke up about a half an hour later to their baby twitching and shaking. That’s when she called 911.

Girardot told police that two of the other people who were staying at the home with her and her boyfriend did use meth. She said she felt peer-pressured into using again, and did use earlier that morning.

She said she and Sorola usually smoked from water bongs. She said they had drained the leftover water from earlier that night into the water bottle that had been poured into the baby’s sippy cup.

Sorola later said he made sure to use a new bottle of water.

Medical tests showed the baby did test positive for amphetamine.

Girardot told police the others staying with them took the meth, narcotics and heroin that was in the apartment and ran out the back door as police were on the way to the scene.

In an interview with police, one of the other people living with the couple said they would regularly see Girardot and Sorola using meth while in their bedroom with their son. One of the people also said that Girardot came into the living room on the morning of the medical call yelling that her son “ate the meth.”

Girardot and Sorola are charged with the following:

Using controlled substance in the presence of a child resulting in substantial bodily harm

Child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm

Using controlled substance in the presence of a child

Child abuse, neglect, or endangerment