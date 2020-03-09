UPDATE: Officer identified in shooting near Van der Meer and Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The officer involved in a March 4 officer-involved shooting near Van der Meer and Cheyenne has been identified as Officer Jarrett Feldman.

According to the police, the shooting is related to a rollover incident on I-15 and Lamb Boulevard and the scene near the College of Southern Nevada on Van der Meer and Cheyenne.

****Breaking****Officers are working an officer involved shooting on Lamb south of the I-15. Please avoid the area. PIO enroute. Briefing will happen in a few hours after information gathered. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 4, 2020

Officer Feldman has been employed with the North Las Vegas Police Department since July 2006 and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.