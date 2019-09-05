UPDATE: More information released about deadly crash on I-11/US95

NHP picture from the scene of the deadly crash at I-11/US95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP has released more information about a crash that killed two people and hurt five others Wednesday afternoon.

78-year-old Antonia Pappas and 80-year-old Cristina Rich died as a result of the crash. Officials say, the Toyota Corolla driven by Pappas was exiting I-11 and heading toward U.S. 95. NHP says Pappas drove through a stop sign and hit a Nissan Sentra in the side door.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene and Rich died at the hospital.

The five people in the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Those people included a 32-year-old driver and four kids: a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and two 8-year-old girls.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts. Officials do not think drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.