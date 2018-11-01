UPDATE: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: Mr. Turner has been found safe. 

ORIGINAL: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons section is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man, Jerry Turner.

Jerry was last seen on Oct. 30 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Lake Mead and Buffalo. Jerry was last seen wearing a turquoise sweater, blue jeans, and a black CSI hat. Jerry may need medical attention.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Jerry Turner and notify police immediately if located. Anyone with information regarding Jerry Turner or his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

