UPDATE: LGBTQ’s ‘The Center’ vandalized; police release surveillance video showing 1 possible suspect, 1 person of interest

An anti-gay slur was found spray painted on the doors of the LGBTQ center in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2019.

LAS VEGAS(KLAS) — Metro Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows two people who were allegedly connected to spray painting a derogatory, anti-gay slur on the LGBTQ community center’s door.

The vandalism against The Center occurred around 6:47 a.m. at its location, which is 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The disparaging word was spray-painted on the community center’s front door.

During their investigation, detectives responded and located two videos that provided a description of the suspect and a person of interest.

The suspect is described as a 20-25-year-old, white male adult, who’s 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and dark shoes.

Detectives are also looking for a person of interest, described as a 20-25-year-old, white male adult, who’s also 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a camo baseball hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD DTAC Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.