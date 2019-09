COLORADO — A mama bear and her cub were doing what bears like to do when they were found in a tree Monday afternoon in Colorado. However, the sow and cub were in a backyard near a middle school so they had to be moved for their safety as well as any nearby people.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilize and catch the bears in a tarp. The bears were relocated to a more remote location where they can look for food safely.